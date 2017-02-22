Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 22 Geo Group Inc
* The Geo Group announces $360 million acquisition of Community Education Centers
* Geo Group Inc says Geo plans to integrate CEC into Geo's existing business units of Geo Corrections & Detention and Geo Care
* Geo Group Inc - Geo will acquire cec for $360 million in an all cash transaction, excluding transaction related expenses
* Geo Group Inc - Geo will not assume any debt as a result of transaction
* Geo Group Inc - expect to achieve annualized net synergies of approximately $5 million from deal
* Geo Group Inc says acquisition is expected to increase geo's total annualized revenues by approximately $250 million
* Geo Group Inc - excluding one-time transaction-related expenses and transitional costs, Geo expects acquisition to be modestly accretive in 2017
* Geo Group Inc - anticipates annual net synergies of $5 million to be realized over 9 to 12 months from deal
* Geo Group Inc says expects acquisition to be 9-11% accretive to adjusted EBITDA post-synergies on a fully annualized basis beginning in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.