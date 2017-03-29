March 29 Geo Group Inc -

* On March 23, co executed a third amended and restated credit agreement

* Credit agreement refinances Geo’s prior $291.0 million term loan - SEC filing

* Credit agreement reestablishes Geo’s ability to implement at a later date an australian dollar letter of credit facility providing for up to a$275 million

* Credit agreement evidences credit facility consisting of an $800.0 million term loan bearing interest at libor plus 2.25%

* Credit agreement evidences credit facility also consisting $900.0 million revolving credit facility initially bearing interest at libor plus 2.25%

* Under amendment,term loan component to mature on march 23, 2024, revolving credit commitment component to mature on May 19, 2021