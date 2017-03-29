BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
March 29 Geo Group Inc -
* On March 23, co executed a third amended and restated credit agreement
* Credit agreement refinances Geo’s prior $291.0 million term loan - SEC filing
* Credit agreement reestablishes Geo’s ability to implement at a later date an australian dollar letter of credit facility providing for up to a$275 million
* Credit agreement evidences credit facility consisting of an $800.0 million term loan bearing interest at libor plus 2.25%
* Credit agreement evidences credit facility also consisting $900.0 million revolving credit facility initially bearing interest at libor plus 2.25%
* Under amendment,term loan component to mature on march 23, 2024, revolving credit commitment component to mature on May 19, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.