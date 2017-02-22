BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Geo Group Inc
* The geo group reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $3.70 to $3.80
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.83
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $549 million to $554 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $2.1 billion
* Q4 revenue $566.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $556.6 million
* Says issues FY2017 EPS guidance of $2.05-$2.15 per diluted share
* Sees FY normalized FFO guidance of $2.90-$3.00 per diluted share
* Geo Group Inc - Geo expects full-year 2017 normalized FFO in a range of $2.90 to $3.00 per diluted share
* Qtrly normalized FFO of $0.83 per diluted share
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $3.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.06, revenue view $1.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Geo group inc sees Q1 AFFO in a range of $0.90 to $0.92 per diluted share
* Sees Q1 normalized FFO in a range of $0.70 to $0.72 per diluted share
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $514.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14