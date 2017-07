July 24 (Reuters) - Geo-jade Petroleum Corp

* Says controlling shareholder plans to cut up to 86.8 million shares in the company, or 3.8 percent stake, within six months

* Says it plans to revise asset acquisition proposal, trading in shares to resume on July 25

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2uPxKHJ; bit.ly/2vAFbjE

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)