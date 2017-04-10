BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
April 10 GeoPark Ltd -
* GeoPark announces first quarter 2017 operational update
* Qtrly oil production up 25% to 20,487 bopd from q4 2016
* Qtrly gas production down 24% to 28.2 mmcfpd from q4 2016
* 2017 exit production target of 30,000+ boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: