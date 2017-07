July 18 (Reuters) - GEORG FISCHER AG:

* ‍TO ACQUIRE A PRE-INSULATED PIPE MANUFACTURER IN NORTH AMERICA​

* ‍IS TO ACQUIRE A STAKE OF 49% OF URECON LTD., COTEAU-DU-LAC (QUEBEC, CANADA)​

* ‍Closing of Deal Is Anticipated for End of July 2017​

* PARTIES AGREED THAT GF TO TAKE COMMERCIAL AND OPERATIONAL LEAD AND TO ACQUIRE REMAINING SHARES NOT BEFORE 24 MONTHS AFTER TRANSACTION CLOSED Source text - bit.ly/2uxdWbA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)