May 9 George Weston Ltd:

* George weston limited reports 2017 first quarter results and announces a 3.4pct increase to quarterly common share dividend(2)

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$1.42

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.83

* George Weston Ltd - expects adjusted ebitda in 2017 to be essentially flat when compared to 2016

* George Weston Ltd - expects to make capital investments of approximately $250 million in 2017 related to growth, regulatory and maintenance

* George Weston Ltd qtrly sales $10,800 million, flat from last year

* Q1 earnings per share view C$1.43, revenue view c$10.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* George Weston Ltd - in Q1 of 2017, weston foods recorded restructuring and other charges of $9 million

* George Weston Ltd - for 2017, company expects growth in net earnings to be driven by an increase in net earnings at loblaw