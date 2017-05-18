May 18 George Weston Ltd

* George Weston Ltd - Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by Weston of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid

* George Weston - NCIB notice provides that co May, during 12-month period commencing may 20 & terminating May 19, 2018, purchase up to 6.4 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: