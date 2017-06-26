BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT extends and increases credit facility
June 26 Kinnevik
* Says Georgi Ganev appointed CEO of Kinnevik
* Says has appointed Georgi Ganev as its CEO with effect from 1 January 2018
* Georgi Ganev joins Kinnevik from Dustin where he has served as CEO since 2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Stockholders did not approve proposal on gender pay equity reporting
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.