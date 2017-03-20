BRIEF-Grand Investment International says Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
March 20 Georgia Healthcare Group Plc:
* GHG announces purchase of shares from BGEO by former shareholders of ABC
* Two members of senior management of GHG's pharma business have completed purchase of 833,160 GHG shares
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement
* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER AB