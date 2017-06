March 27 Georgia Healthcare Group Plc:

* Irakli Gogia, previously chief operating officer, appointed as CFO, combining two functions - finance and operations

* Combining it and risk management in a single, combined department under newly created chief risk officer role

* David Vakhtangishvili, group's former cfo, has been appointed into this position. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)