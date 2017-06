May 16 Southern Co

* Georgia Power announces new 139-mw solar project at Robins Air Force Base

* Georgia Power says project was approved Tuesday by Georgia Public Service Commission

* Georgia Power says solar project at Robins AFB is estimated to represent a more than $200 million investment

* Construction of facility is expected to begin no earlier than 2018, project is expected to enter commercial operation before end of 2019