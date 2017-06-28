UPDATE 2-Puerto Rico judge nixes negotiation plan in debt battle
June 28 The judge in Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy on Wednesday shot down a proposal to appoint fiduciary agents to represent warring creditors in debt restructuring talks.
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
* Georgia power - To allow time for all approvals, the interim assessment agreement has been extended through july 20
* Georgia power -Continues work with project's co-owners to complete a full-scale schedule and cost-to-complete analysis
* Georgia power- Agreement between georgia power and toshiba remains in place and continues to affirm value of toshiba's guarantee at $3.68 billion
* Georgia power - First payment from toshiba under agreement is expected in amount of $300 million in october 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Assured guaranty responds to failure of Puerto Rico oversight board to comply with PROMESA on prepa’s rsa
* Board is of the view that the co is currently unable to demonstrate that it is able to continue as a going concern