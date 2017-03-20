BRIEF-Accuray Inc signs new revolving loan agreement
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust
March 20 GeoVax Labs Inc:
* GeoVax-Preliminary testing in highly rigorous challenge model showed candidate, geo-zm02, provided 100 pct protection to mice infected with lethal dose of ZIKV
* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
* Alliance data provides card services performance update for may 2017