BRIEF-Renault shareholders narrowly approve CEO Ghosn's pay
* Approve 2017 compensation policy for CEO ghosn by 54-46 percent in binding vote at annual shareholder meeting
April 24 German American Bancorp Inc:
* German American Bancorp Inc (gabc) reports first quarter earnings & announces cash dividend increase
* Q1 earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* German American Bancorp Inc - tax equivalent net interest margin for quarter ended march 31, 2017 was 3.86 pct compared with 3.63 pct in Q1 of 2016
* German American Bancorp - during quarter ended March 31, 2017, net interest income totaled $24.7 million, down $164,000 from quarter ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Approve 2017 compensation policy for CEO ghosn by 54-46 percent in binding vote at annual shareholder meeting
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South African assets fell on Thursday, with mining stocks the hardest hit after the government revamped the sector's ownership rules.
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints seeking to recover about $540 million in funds taken from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund, the latest legal action tied to alleged money-laundering at the scandal-tainted fund.