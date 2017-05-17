May 17 Merck Kgaa
* Merck's Glucophage® sustained release formulation,
metformin, receives label extension for patients at high risk of
type 2 diabetes in UK
* Glucophage authorised in UK for reduction in risk or delay
of onset of type 2 diabetes in adult, overweight patients with
impaired glucose tolerance (IGT) and/or impaired fasting glucose
(IFG), and/or increased glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), when
intensive lifestyle changes for 3 to 6 months have failed
* Merck has already received authorisation for this
indication in several countries around the world
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)