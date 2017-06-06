June 6 GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP BERLIN GMBH & CO KGAA:

* DGAP-NEWS: GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP ACQUIRES SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY FOR LIVESTREAM AUCTIONS FROM THE INSOLVENCY ESTATE OF AUCTIONATA AG

* ‍AUCTIONATA INVESTED A DOUBLE-DIGIT MLN AMOUNT IN DEVELOPMENT OF ITS UNIQUE, PATENTED SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY IN TIME PERIOD FROM 2012 THROUGH 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)