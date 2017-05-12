BRIEF-Aberdeen says 95.81 pct votes cast in favour of Standard Life merger
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
May 12 GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP BERLIN GMBH & CO KGAA:
* GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP PROFITABLE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017
* MANAGEMENT EXPECTS A NOTICEABLY PROFITABLE Q2 OF 2017
* WAS PROFITABLE AGAIN IN Q1 OF 2017 AFTER 2016 HAD BEEN FIRST LOSS-MAKING YEAR IN COMPANY'S HISTORY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
* Samba TV says secured $30 million in Series B financing led by Union Grove Venture Partners, followed by Disney, Interpublic Group, Time Warner among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: