May 12 GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP BERLIN GMBH & CO KGAA:

* GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP PROFITABLE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* MANAGEMENT EXPECTS A NOTICEABLY PROFITABLE Q2 OF 2017

* WAS PROFITABLE AGAIN IN Q1 OF 2017 AFTER 2016 HAD BEEN FIRST LOSS-MAKING YEAR IN COMPANY'S HISTORY