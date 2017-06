June 15 GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP BERLIN GMBH & CO KGAA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY SELLS STAKEHOLDING AND REALISES CAPITAL GAINS AMOUNTING TO ROUGHLY 10% OF ITS MARKET CAPITALISATION

* GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP REALISES, ON THE SUSPENDING CONDITION OF ADMINISTRATIVE APPROVAL, PROCEEDS OF 3.3 MILLION EUROS THROUGH THE SALE OF ITS STAKE IN A HOLDING OF PARTICULAR SIGNIFICANCE TO THE COMPANY

* GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP THEREBY REALISES CAPITAL GAINS VERSUS BOOK VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY 2.4 MILLION EUROS OR 0.20 EUROS PER SHARE (IFRS)