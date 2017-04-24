BRIEF-United Airlines expands roles for three memebers of executive leadership team
* Brett Hart will assume newly created position of executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel
April 24 Germany's steel industry association
* Says affirms FY forecast for German crude steel output to grow by 1.5 percent to 42.7 million tonnes
* Says is increasingly worried about possible consequences of future U.S. trade policies Further company coverage:
* Brett Hart will assume newly created position of executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel
WASHINGTON, June 15 A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to issue an emergency order blocking the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from changing its local television ownership rules, which could have blocked Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators.
* Board appointed René Branchaud as Chairman of Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: