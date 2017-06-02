BRIEF-Amaya says all director nominees, each of whom is independent, were elected or re-elected to Board Of Directors
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
June 2 (Reuters) -
* Germany's Rock am Ring music festival halted over terror threat - Sky News
* German authorities have shut down the Rock am Ring music festival in Koblenz due to information relating to a "possible terrorist threat" - Sky News Source text: bit.ly/2rkyP7P
* Adobe Systems Inc- announced it has acquired all Skybox Technology from Mettle
* Mediagrif announces agreement to acquire Orckestra, a leading provider of digital unified commerce solutions