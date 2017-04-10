BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
April 10 Geron Corp
* Geron Corp - Janssen Research & Development, LLC has completed second internal data reviews of Imerge and Imbark
* Geron Corp - For imerge, benefit/risk profile of Imetelstat in treated patients supports continued development in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes
* Geron-For Imbark, current results suggest clinical benefit, potential os benefit associated with Imetelstat treatment in relapsed or refractory myelofibrosis
* Geron Corp - For Imerge, a data package and proposed trial design refinements are planned to be provided to FDA
* Geron Corp - For Imbark, trial will continue unchanged to evaluate maturing efficacy and safety data, including an assessment of overall survival
* Geron Corp - If part 2 of imerge is initiated, Geron expects this phase 3 stage of Imerge to be opened for patient enrollment in Q4 of 2017
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017