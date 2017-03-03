UPDATE 2-Germany threatens retaliation if US sanctions harm its firms
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas (Adds new quotes and background)
March 3 Geron Corp
* Geron corp says on March 2 parties to securities class action executed a stipulation and agreement of settlement to settle securities class action
* Geron Corp says settlement does not constitute any admission of fault or wrongdoing by company or any of individual defendants
* Geron Corp says expects $6.0 million of settlement amount to be paid by co's insurance providers and remaining $250,000 to be paid by co - SEC filing
* Geron says in exchange for dismissal with prejudice of all claims against all defendants in lawsuit, co to settle securities class action for $6.25 million in cash Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mlGj92) Further company coverage:
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas (Adds new quotes and background)
LONDON, June 16 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is to announce on Tuesday whether it will bring criminal charges against Barclays and some of its former senior executives over a 2008 emergency fundraising from Qatar, according to a person familiar with the plans.
WASHINGTON, June 16 A Trump administration investigation into whether foreign-made steel imports pose a risk to U.S. national security is nearly done, a senior U.S. official said on Friday, ahead of the expected release of the probe's findings late next week.