Feb 15 Gerresheimer

* 2016 revenues 1.38 billion eur

* 2016 adjusted Ebitda 307.8 million eur

* Says proposes dividend of 1.05 eur per share for 2016

* Says expects around 1.43 billion eur sales in 2017, around 320 million eur adjusted Ebitda

* Says targets around 23 percent adjusted Ebitda margin for 2018