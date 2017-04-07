BRIEF-SSH Communications Security raises EUR 7 mln through share issue
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT ISSUED 3,400,000 NEW SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL AND OTHER SELECTED INVESTORS
April 7 Get Holdings Ltd
* Expected to record a segment loss of not more than hk$39.0 million on securities investment business for three months ended 31 March 2017
* Segment loss of securities investment business attributable to net fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of about hk$37.5 million
BEIJING, June 16 China's HNA Group has filed a defamation lawsuit against Guo Wengui, days after it first broke its long silence over what it says were "baseless and meritless" allegations by the exiled billionaire, court documents show.
* Says launches 'digital content platform Sun NXT'.