April 7 Get Holdings Ltd

* Expected to record a segment loss of not more than hk$39.0 million on securities investment business for three months ended 31 March 2017

* Segment loss of securities investment business attributable to net fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of about hk$37.5 million