* Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as new chief financial officer
May 8 Get Holdings Ltd:
* Expected to record a loss of not more than HK$29 mln for three months ended 31 March 2017
* Expected result due to segment loss of securities investment business of group of about HK$37.5 million for relevant period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees IPO of 30.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC filing
* Karen Singer says believes the reconstituted Sito Mobile Ltd board appear "not to be acting in the best interests of the company's stockholders"