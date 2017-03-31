BRIEF-Ficora grants DNA licence to apply roaming service surcharges
* FINNISH COMMUNICATIONS REGULATORY AUTHORITY (FICORA) GRANTS DNA LICENCE TO APPLY ROAMING SERVICE SURCHARGES
March 31 GET Holdings Ltd
* Kuang hao kun giovanni has resigned as an executive director, chairman
* Get holdings ltd - hung yvonne, an executive director and chief executive officer of company, has been appointed as acting chairman Source text (bit.ly/2nqRRVP) Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27
* Infracapital and Nokia named preferred bidder for Polish fibre broadband network