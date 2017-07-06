BRIEF-Polarityte files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Get Holdings Ltd
* Group is expected to record segment loss of not more than HK$4 million on securities investment business for hy
* Expected segment loss of securities investment business was due to loss on disposal of available-for-sale financial assets of about HK$2.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 7 Senator Amy Klobuchar, the top Democrat on the Senate antitrust panel, sent a letter to the U.S. Justice Department on Friday urging that it reject any effort by the White House to inject politics into merger investigations.
* Net Element Inc - co entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Cobblestone Capital Partners Llc