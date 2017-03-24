BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
March 24 Getin Holding SA:
* FY 2016 net profit 259.0 million zlotys ($65.38 million)versus 126.8 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 net interest income 840.6 million zlotys versus 580.6 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 net fee and commission income 434.4 million zlotys versus 442.4 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9615 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank reduced on Friday its forecast for 2017 economic growth to 2.8 percent from 3.5 percent seen in March, as the country sees falling investment with infrastructure projects frozen due in part to the Odebrecht corruption scandal.