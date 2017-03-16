March 16 Getin Noble Bank SA on Thursday:

* Chief executive says expects writedowns of about 600 million zlotys ($149 million) in 2017

* Says "our aim is not to achieve the best financial result in 2017. Our main aim is to heal the bank, change the revenue structure to a much more sustainable one built on net interest and fees and to the smallest possible on one-offs."

* CEO says not considering share issue for now

* Declines to say if bank will achieve profit in 2017

