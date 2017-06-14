BRIEF-Investors Bank names Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer
June 14 GETIN NOBLE BANK SA:
* ALLOTS 18.3 MILLION SERIES B SHARES IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION AT ISSUE PRICE OF 2.73 ZLOTY PER SHARE
* IN TOTAL RAISES 50.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA SERIES B SHARES ISSUANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, June 22 Germany and France have agreed to divide regulation of banking and drugs between them after Britain leaves the European Union, the German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday, citing anonymous EU sources.
NEW DELHI, June 22 India's telecoms minister said on Thursday that the government would take corrective steps to ensure growth in the sector, the world's second-biggest by number of users, amid worries about financial stress.