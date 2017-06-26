BRIEF-Repligen prices public offering of shares of common stock
* Repligen Corporation prices public offering of shares of common stock
STOCKHOLM, June 26 Getinge
* Says investigation by the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense comprises two Getinge entities
* Two of Getinge’s entities in Brazil, Maquet Cardiopulmonary do Brasil Indústria e Comércio Ltda and Maquet do Brasil Equipamentos Médicos Ltda, and employees within these companies are being investigated
* Says investigation is part of ongoing public investigations on cartel activities related to the sales of medical equipment and is being carried out by the Brazilian authorities
* Says potential consequences for Getinge are not yet known and too early to comment upon
Source text for Eikon:
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Repligen Corporation prices public offering of shares of common stock
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.
* Bluebird Bio announces pricing of public offering of common stock