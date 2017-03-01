BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
March 2 Getty Realty Corp
* Getty Realty Corp. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.43
* Q4 FFO per share $0.52
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.54 to $1.60
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million