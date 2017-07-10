FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Getty Realty to acquire 42 properties for $70 mln
July 10, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Getty Realty to acquire 42 properties for $70 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Getty Realty Corp:

* Getty Realty Corp. To acquire 42 properties for $70 million

* Getty Realty Corp says upon closing, company expects transaction to be immediately accretive to net earnings

* Getty realty-will receive initial annual rent of $5.0 million from fee simple properties, positive rent spread of $0.2 million on leasehold interests being acquired

* Getty Realty Corp says unitary lease to be effective at closing provides for an initial term of 15 years, with four five-year renewal options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

