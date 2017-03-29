March 29 Gevo Inc

* Gevo reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $1.14

* Q4 loss per share $0.33

* Q4 revenue $5.8 million versus $7.3 million

* Gevo - produced approximately 190,000 gallons of isobutanol during quarter at Gevo's isobutanol production facility located in Luverne, Minnesota

* Gevo Inc - Gevo expects to achieve a cash EBITDA loss of between $18.0-$20.0 million for fiscal year ending December 31, 2017

* Gevo Inc - expects to produce approximately 500,000 gallons of isobutanol during 2017

* Gevo Inc says estimates that its maximum annual isobutanol production capacity at agri-energy facility to be currently over 1 million gallons per year