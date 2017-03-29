GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
March 29 Gevo Inc
* Gevo reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $1.14
* Q4 loss per share $0.33
* Q4 revenue $5.8 million versus $7.3 million
* Gevo - produced approximately 190,000 gallons of isobutanol during quarter at Gevo's isobutanol production facility located in Luverne, Minnesota
* Gevo Inc - Gevo expects to achieve a cash EBITDA loss of between $18.0-$20.0 million for fiscal year ending December 31, 2017
* Gevo Inc - expects to produce approximately 500,000 gallons of isobutanol during 2017
* Gevo Inc says estimates that its maximum annual isobutanol production capacity at agri-energy facility to be currently over 1 million gallons per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
