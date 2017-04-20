BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
April 20 Gevo Inc
* Gevo enters into exchange agreement with whitebox
* Gevo - wb gevo, ltd. Holder of co's issued and outstanding senior secured convertible notes, due june 23, 2017,co entered exchange and purchase agreement
* Gevo - whitebox agreed to exchange all $16.5 million of existing 2017 notes for co's newly created 12.0% senior secured convertible notes due 2020
* Gevo inc - 2020 notes will mature on march 15, 2020
* Gevo inc - 2020 notes will accrue interest at 12% per annum, with 10% payable in cash and 2% payable as payment in kind ("pik") interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.