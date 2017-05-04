May 4 Gevo Inc:
* Gevo signs definitive supply agreement with HCS Holding
for commercial supply of renewable isooctane
* Gevo Inc- in first phase commencing in May 2017, HCS to
purchase isooctane produced at co's demonstration hydrocarbon
plant located in silsbee, texas
* Gevo Inc - Haltermann Carless, a subsidiary of HCS is
expected to be direct customer with Gevo under supply agreement
* Gevo Inc- first phase of HCS deal would continue until
completion of Gevo'S first large-scale commercial hydrocarbon
plant
