BRIEF-Stellar Capital Partners says Charles Pettit to resign as CEO
* Charles Pettit notified board of his intention to resign as Chief Executive Officer and a director effective August 31
April 28 GF Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it issues 2017 second tranche short-term corporate bonds worth 4.5 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 4.7 percent and term of 240 days
LONDON, June 14 Shareholders to German packaging company Kloeckner Pentaplast are set for a €426m dividend payout as part of a latest €2bn cross-border loan and bond deal that will also refinance existing debt and back its merger with UK peer Linpac, banking sources said.
