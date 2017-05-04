UPDATE 2-South African watchdog comments on central bank rattle rand
* Future of SARB autonomy in question - analysts (Adds central bank, analysts comment)
May 4 GF Securities Co Ltd
* Says to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan ($870.22 million) 3-year bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qCLznZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8948 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Future of SARB autonomy in question - analysts (Adds central bank, analysts comment)
* ACQUIRES CHRISTINENHOF RESIDENCE IN LÜNEBURG (LOWER SAXONY) FOR 12.6 MILLION EUR
LAGOS, June 19 Nigeria's Forte Oil plans a 20 billion naira ($66 mln) share sale to institutional and high net worth investors and has applied for regulatory approval, it said on Monday.