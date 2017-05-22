BRIEF-Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board - sec filing
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing
May 22 GFA Co Ltd
* Says it acquires a Kanagawa-based real estate on May 22
* Price not disclosed
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/heHqdn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing
BERLIN, June 22 Britain's departure from the European Union could strengthen the bloc's political integration and make Germany more attractive as a business location, German Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Steffen said on Thursday.
* Saudi royals and clerics pledge loyalty (Adds Saudis pledge allegiance)