Nikkei rises to one-week high after BOJ keeps policy steady
TOKYO, June 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Friday as the yen dropped, after an expected policy decision by the Bank of Japan provided relief to investors.
April 16 Gfh Financial Group Bsc
* Signs to acquire US Virginia Data Center
* Unit GFH Capital signs new investment in US Virginia-based Data Center with market value exceeding $100 million
* Investment to acquire data center is being undertaken in partnership with Corporate Office Properties Trust
* Transaction is expected to reflect positively on co's results for Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Taiwan's State-run Chang Hwa Bank , the ninth-largest bank by assets:
* DIVESTITURE PROJECT OF PRIVATE BANKING ACTIVITIES IN ASIA