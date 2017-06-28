UPDATE 1-Tesco and Booker want UK regulator to "fast track" competition probe
* Tesco expects deal to complete in Jan 2018 (Adds detail, background)
June 28 Gfh Financial Group Bsc
* Co and Promoseven Holdings signs agreement
* Agreement is to exit part of its real estate portfolio with an approximate value of $55 million
* Deal comes as part of gfh's strategy to exit its non‐core assets
* says real estate portfolio asset has a book value of $20 million, deal will have a positive impact on GFH's financial results for Q2,2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesco expects deal to complete in Jan 2018 (Adds detail, background)
ATHENS, June 29 Dutch insurance group EXIN agreed to buy a 75 percent stake in Greek National Bank's (NBG) insurance subsidiary for 718 million euros ($820.17 million), it said on Thursday.
SEOUL, June 29 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0727 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 29 100.0 20.1 -166.6 ^June 28 -181.1 -6.3 133.5 June 27 54.2 -326.0 222.1 June 26