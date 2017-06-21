BRIEF-Sanlam says disposal of enterprise group investments
* Parties therefore agreed for sem to exit from enterprise group, but with Sanlam able to continue participating in Ghana
June 21 GFH Financial Group:
* Integrated Capital transfers GFH’s shares amounting 21 million to Ajman Bank
* Integrated Capital's total direct and indirect shareholding in GFH remains 13.383 percent
* As per confirmation, IC will remain to be beneficial owner of 21 million shares Source: (bit.ly/2sV0PAC) Further company coverage:
* Announcement of final results for the year ended 31 March 2017
LONDON, June 23 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has found no evidence of criminality in its investigation into how the Bank of England (BoE) pumped liquidity into the financial system to support banks during the financial crisis, it said on Friday.