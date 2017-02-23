BRIEF-Simei Media's controlling shareholder to cut stake in the company
* Says controlling shareholder plans to unload up to 2.0 percent stake in the company within six months
Feb 23 Gfi Informatique Sa:
* FY net income 32.1 million euros ($33.97 million) 22.0 million euros year ago, 46 percent up
* FY operating income 51.1 million euros versus 39.0 million euros year ago, 31 percent up
* Aims to improve its operating margin in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says controlling shareholder plans to unload up to 2.0 percent stake in the company within six months
SHANGHAI, June 16 Shanghai Disneyland's first year was encouraging and the "right precursors" are in place for development of the brand in China, Bob Chapek, head of parks and resorts at Walt Disney Co, told reporters on Friday.
* Feng Hailiang retired as a non-executive director, chairman of board