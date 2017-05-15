Italy - Factors to watch on June 19
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
May 15 GFK SE:
* Q1 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME AMOUNTED TO €21.6 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: €32.1 MILLION)
* FOR 2017 THE GROUP EXPECTS, SUBJECT TO THE KNOWN RISKS, A SALES DEVELOPMENT SLIGHTLY ABOVE 2016 AND AN AOI MARGIN (ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME TO SALES) IN THE SAME RANGE AS 2016
* Q1 INFLUENCED BY POSITIVE CURRENCY EFFECTS OF 1.5 PERCENT AND THE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTMENTS (1.1 PERCENT), SALES TOTALED €352.0 MILLION
* THE MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR AD HOC BUSINESS REMAINS CHALLENGING Source text: bit.ly/2rg8OEb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will acquire all shares of Media Japan Co., Ltd. for 436 million yen
* Says it will issue 10th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 10 billion won in proceeds for operations