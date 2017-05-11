May 11 GFT Technologies SE
* Consolidated revenue grows by 14 percent to eur 111.10
million
* Revenue in Continental Europe up 22 percent to eur 56.08
million
* Consolidated earnings (EBITDA) of eur 9.92 million
slightly down on previous year due to special items
* Guidance for 2017 confirmed
* Pre-Tax earnings (EBT) fell by 6 percent to eur 6.63
million
* Measures to optimise sales organisations of Americas & UK
segment will be completed by end of first half-year
* Measures to optimise sales organisations of Americas & UK
segment to have a positive impact on earnings from H2 onwards
