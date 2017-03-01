GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip with tech, energy; dollar hits 2-week highs
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
March 1 Gft Technologies Se
* dgap-adhoc: gft technologies se: gft technologies se announces guidance for financial year 2017
* Says full-year guidance for consolidated revenue at 450.00 million euros for financial year 2017
* Says earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of gft group are expected to reach 48.50 million
* Says earnings before taxes (ebt) seen at 35.00 million euros
* Says full-year guidance for ebitda and ebt is thus below market expectations for financial year 2017
* Says will report consolidated revenue of 422.56 million euros, ebitda of 46.77 million euros and ebt of 33.05 million euros for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
WASHINGTON, June 15 California and other states would be barred from setting their own rules governing design and testing of self-driving cars, while federal regulators would be blocked from demanding pre-market approval for autonomous vehicle technology, according to a U.S. House Republican proposal reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.
June 15 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was investigating some of its cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the government, sending its shares down 12 percent after the bell.