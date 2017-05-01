BRIEF-Elanor Retail Property Fund updates on acquisition of Gladstone Square Shopping Centre
* exchanged contracts to acquire Gladstone Square Shopping Centre for $31.5 million
May 1 GGP Inc-
* GGP reports first quarter 2017 results and declares second quarter dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Same store leased percentage was 95.9% at quarter end.
* Declared a q2 common stock dividend of $0.22 per share, an increase of 16% over q2 of 2016.
* GGP Inc qtrly same store noi was $561 million as compared to $547 million in prior year period
* GGP Inc sees for year ending december 31, 2017 company ffo per diluted share $1.56 - $1.60
* Sees three months ending june 30, 2017 earnings per share $0.10 - $0.12
* GGP Inc sees for year ending december 31, 2017 nareit FFO per share $1.53 - $1.57
* GGP Inc sees for three months ending june 30, 2017 company ffo per diluted share $0.34 - $0.36
* GGP Inc sees for three months for three months ending june 30, 2017 nareit FFO per share $0.33 - $0.35
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $563.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $2.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share $0.36
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* exchanged contracts to acquire Gladstone Square Shopping Centre for $31.5 million
June 15 Two former partners at hedge funds Corvex Management LP and Trian Management LP are winding down the fund they launched late last year, after making just a few investments.
WELLINGTON, June 15 New Zealand's economy grew less than expected in the first quarter of 2017 after the first fall in construction output in two years, suggesting the economy could be poised for softer growth but with the housing market staying uncomfortably tight.