May 1 GGP Inc-

* GGP reports first quarter 2017 results and declares second quarter dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Same store leased percentage was 95.9% at quarter end.

* Declared a q2 common stock dividend of $0.22 per share, an increase of 16% over q2 of 2016.

* GGP Inc qtrly same store noi was $561 million as compared to $547 million in prior year period

* GGP Inc sees for year ending december 31, 2017 company ffo per diluted share $1.56 - $1.60

* Sees three months ending june 30, 2017 earnings per share $0.10 - $0.12

* GGP Inc sees for year ending december 31, 2017 nareit FFO per share $1.53 - $1.57

* GGP Inc sees for three months ending june 30, 2017 company ffo per diluted share $0.34 - $0.36

* GGP Inc sees for three months for three months ending june 30, 2017 nareit FFO per share $0.33 - $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $563.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $2.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share $0.36

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: