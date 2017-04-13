Australia shares snap 4-day winning streak; NZ higher
June 15 Australian shares snapped a four-day winning streak on Thursday, hurt by weaker commodity prices and an overnight fall on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
April 13 Gibraltar Growth Corp
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
* Gibraltar Growth Corp says acquisition by Gibraltar growth of all issued and outstanding shares of LXR for an aggregate purchase price of $82.5 million
* Gibraltar Growth Corp says as a result of acquisition, LXR will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gibraltar growth
* Gibraltar Growth Corp - assuming redemption levels of 50 percent and 100 percent, founders of lxr will own 23 percent and 35 percent of resulting company, respectively
* Gibraltar Growth Corp says following closing of acquisition, LXR will continue to be led by its founders Fred Mannella and Kei Izawa
* Gibraltar Growth - cam di prata, co-ceo and director, will assume role of executive chairman, will continue as a director of resulting company
* Gibraltar Growth Corp - acquisition will introduce LXR as a publicly-listed company
* It is expected that up to an additional two independent directors will be added following closing
* Jeremy Stepak, current cfo, will act as chief financial officer of resulting company on an interim basis
* Gibraltar Growth Corp - has secured support of over 52% of disinterested shareholders for acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Australian shares snapped a four-day winning streak on Thursday, hurt by weaker commodity prices and an overnight fall on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
* Proposed firm placing and placing and open offer to raise not less than 200 million stg at an offer price in range of 330 pence to 340 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sold office building at Cutlers Gate, Sheffield, to UK commercial property trust limited for £20.2 million