* Gibraltar reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $249 million to $254 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $970 million to $980 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.20
* Q1 revenue $207 million versus I/B/E/S view $209.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21
* Sees q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.37 to $0.42
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted 1.57 to $1.70
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $262.1 million
million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.80, revenue view $996.7 million
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gibraltar industries - expect strong top- and bottom-line
growth in third and fourth quarters, following short-term
challenges to q2
* Reducing guidance for full-year 2017
* Gibraltar industries says "markets are rebounding, but
just not at pace we anticipated when we provided our guidance in
mid-february"
* Gibraltar industries sees a delay in rebound in renewable
energy & conservation market, headwinds in industrial markets, &
higher raw material pricing
